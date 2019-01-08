Jazz's Joe Ingles: Struggles in loss

Ingles had just two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3PT) in Monday's loss to the Spurs.

Ingles played well in each of the Jazz's previous two victories, but he hit just one field goal Monday while adding six assists, two rebounds, a steal and two blocks. The wing remains a unique, multi-category fantasy contributor, but he hasn't been able to match last season's efficiency from the free throw line or beyond the arc.