Jazz's Joe Ingles: Struggles with shot in loss
Ingles delivered 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in the Jazz's 125-98 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
Ingles couldn't get much going on the offensive end, as his 33.3 percent success rate from the field was in sharp contrast to his stellar 58.3 percent figure a night earlier versus the Hawks. Ingles' fantasy production continues to be fairly reliant on his shot, although he's proven capable of also offering strong work in the assists category. Despite a modest showing in that regard Saturday, Ingles is averaging a career-high 4.9 dimes this season, which is partly helping offset a sub-par 43.1 shooting percentage that's his lowest of the last three campaigns.
