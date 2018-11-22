Jazz's Joe Ingles: Struggles with shot in loss
Ingles totaled 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in the Jazz's 119-110 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
Ingles equaled a season high in minutes but fell short of 40.0 percent shooting for the third time in the last five games. The fourth-year wing also matched a season best with seven assists to help make up for the modest scoring tally, but he's now failed to top 14 points in any of his last five contests. Despite his lowest shooting percentages from both in front of the arc (43.9) and three-point range (37.7) since the 2015-16 season, Ingles is still posting a career-high 12.8 points through his first 18 games.
