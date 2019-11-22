Jazz's Joe Ingles: Struggling with shooting
Ingles posted three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 victory at Minnesota.
Offseason pickup Bojan Bogdanovic has settled into the starting five in place of Ingles this season, and the 32-year-old still seems to be adjusting to his new role. Ingles struggled to even get any shots off Wednesday, with his lone bucket of the night coming from an open layup. Ingles is averaging just 6.9 points per game this season, well down from the career-high 12.1 points he delivered in 2018-19.
