Jazz's Joe Ingles: Suffers finger injury
Ingles left Monday's game against Toronto due to a right middle finger injury, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Ingles headed to the locker room in the fourth quarter to have his finger popped back into place, and he was deemed available to return by Utah, although the game had already been taken over by the Raptors by that point. He finished with nine points (1-7 FG, 2-6 3-Pt. 1-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a block across 32 minutes. Ingles should be good to go for Wednesday's contest against Dallas but confirmation on his availability should come prior to tipoff.
More News
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.