Jazz's Joe Ingles: Suffers finger injury

Ingles left Monday's game against Toronto due to a right middle finger injury, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Ingles headed to the locker room in the fourth quarter to have his finger popped back into place, and he was deemed available to return by Utah, although the game had already been taken over by the Raptors by that point. He finished with nine points (1-7 FG, 2-6 3-Pt. 1-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a block across 32 minutes. Ingles should be good to go for Wednesday's contest against Dallas but confirmation on his availability should come prior to tipoff.