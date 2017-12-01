Jazz's Joe Ingles: Tallies 12 points in win

Ingles supplied 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 126-107 win over the Clippers.

Ingles' shot has been somewhat inconsistent as of late, but he's still managed double digits in the scoring column in three of his past four contests. The 30-year-old has been able to continue producing from long distance, however, as he sports an impressive 45.7 percent success rate from behind the arc in 15 November games. Ingles has also supplemented his offense with some solid production in both the rebound and assist categories, keeping him in the fantasy conversation in all formats.