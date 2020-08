Ingles recorded 25 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Ingles' team-high 25 points were fueled by six made threes, which is the fourth time this season he's hit at least that many triples. It's also just the third time this season he's scored at least 20 points on 13 or fewer shots. Ultimately, it was one of Ingles' best offensive performances of the season.