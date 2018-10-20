Jazz's Joe Ingles: Team-high scoring haul in loss

Ingles poured in 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt) and added four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in the Jazz's 124-123 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

In a game featuring several star offensive pieces, Ingles impressively drained a game-high seven three-pointers. The fifth-year wing's scoring total was also a team high, and judging by his performance over the first two games, he appears poised for a true breakout campaign. Ingles is shooting an eye-popping 70.4 percent, including 64.7 percent from three-point range, over his first two games on his way to averages of 24.5 points, 5.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals.