Jazz's Joe Ingles: Teases triple-double off bench
Ingles scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to the 76ers.
The veteran forward has struggled on the second unit this season, but Ingles put together arguably his best all-around performance in this one, coming within striking distance of his first career triple-double. It's the first time since Nov. 18 he's played more than 30 minutes, however, and he'll need to show more consistency if he wants his court time to creep back up to where it's been the last couple of years.
