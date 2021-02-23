Ingles recorded 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-10 3Pt), six assists and five rebounds across 30 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Hornets.

Ingles came off the bench for the second straight game after starting six contests in a row earlier this month, but it seems the role doesn't matter much -- when the sharpshooter gets hot, he finds a way to make an impact from behind the arc. He drained seven three-pointers for the third time this campaign, tying a season-best mark, and he has now scored 20 or more points in four of his last seven contests.