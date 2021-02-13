Ingles recorded 27 points (8-11 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes Friday in a 129-115 win versus Milwaukee.

Ingles and Rudy Gobert both scored a team-leading 27 points. The former's was more impressive considering he recorded them with fewer shots (Gobert, 12). Ingles also made seven three-pointers, which tied his previous high in said category from a Jan. 27 start against the Mavericks. He has excelled during starts at home by averaging 20.5 points across four games.