Jazz's Joe Ingles: Ties career mark in win
Ingles scored a team-high 27 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Nets.
The 27 points tied his career high. Ingles' hot streak from long distance doesn't seem like it's going to end any time soon -- since the beginning of December, he's averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.1 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting a remarkable 52.8 percent (67-for-127) from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...