Jazz's Joe Ingles: Ties career mark in win

Ingles scored a team-high 27 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Nets.

The 27 points tied his career high. Ingles' hot streak from long distance doesn't seem like it's going to end any time soon -- since the beginning of December, he's averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.1 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting a remarkable 52.8 percent (67-for-127) from beyond the arc.