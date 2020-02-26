Jazz's Joe Ingles: To come off bench

Ingles has been removed from the starting five in favor of Royce O'Neale, Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic report.

Utah's coaching staff originally decided to remove Mike Conley from the starting five, going as far as telling the team of the lineup change, but later decided to change course. Now it's Ingles who will be moved to the bench to allow Royce O'Neale to enter the lineup. In 20 appearances off the bench this season, Ingles has averaged 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 27.6 minutes.