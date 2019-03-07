Jazz's Joe Ingles: Two boards shy of triple-double
Ingles compiled 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 win over the Pelicans.
Ingles has tallied double-digit dimes in three of the last four games, with the exception being an eight-assist effort in Saturday's win against the Bucks. Moreover, he now has four double-doubles through 64 appearances this season, which matches his career high from last year. The Jazz have been turning to Ingles to initiate offense more and more as the campaign has continued (career-high 5.3 assists per game), and the recent one-game absence of Ricky Rubio seems to have helped nudge Ingles into taking on even more playmaking responsibility.
