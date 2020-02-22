Jazz's Joe Ingles: Unable to capitalize

Ingles tallied eight points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Spurs.

Ingles continues to struggle for the Jazz despite the fact Mike Conley (rest) was in street clothes. He is outside the top-200 over the past two weeks and unless you are chasing assists, he offers very little upside at this stage. Perhaps he gets things going again but as of right now, he is not worth rostering in most situations.