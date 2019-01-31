Jazz's Joe Ingles: Well-balanced contributions in defeat
Ingles delivered 15 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in the Jazz's 132-105 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Like the rest of his first-unit mates, Ingles played a slightly reduced amoutn of minutes due to the Jazz's sizable second-half deficit. However, the sharpshooting veteran still turned in a strong performance, hitting double digits in the scoring column for the fourth straight game and eighth time in the last 10 overall. Additionally, Ingles' 60.0 percent success rate from the field served as his second highest of January, and he also managed to drain multiple threes for the fourth consecutive contest. A few clunkers in January are dragging down Ingles' scoring average for the month to an extent, but he remains a viable option across all season-long formats and a cost-effective DFS play any time he takes the court.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...