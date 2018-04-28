Jazz's Joe Ingles: Well-balanced line in series-clinching win

Ingles registered 12 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Utah's 96-91 win over the Thunder in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Ingles had some trouble getting his shot to go down from in front of the arc, but he was typically sharp from distance. The 30-year-old managed double-digit scoring efforts in five of the series' six games, and both his rebound and assist totals in Game 6 were his best against the Thunder. Ingles figures to play another key complementary role during the second round, especially if Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is forced to miss any time.

