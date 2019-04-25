Jazz's Joe Ingles: Well-rounded line in Game 5 loss

Ingles accumulated 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds, and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 Game 5 loss to the Rockets.

Ingles provided solid contributions across most categories despite the shaky shooting performance. Overall Ingles was subpar at best in the playoffs, as he was averaging just 5.3 points per game through the first four games of the series. Nevertheless, he remains one of the team's top two-way players, and Ingles will almost certainly continue to play a substantial role in 2019-20.