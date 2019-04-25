Jazz's Joe Ingles: Well-rounded line in Game 5 loss
Ingles accumulated 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds, and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 Game 5 loss to the Rockets.
Ingles provided solid contributions across most categories despite the shaky shooting performance. Overall Ingles was subpar at best in the playoffs, as he was averaging just 5.3 points per game through the first four games of the series. Nevertheless, he remains one of the team's top two-way players, and Ingles will almost certainly continue to play a substantial role in 2019-20.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...