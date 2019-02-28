Jazz's Joe Ingles: Well-rounded line in win

Ingles produced 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and three blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 win over the Clippers.

Ingles finished with a career high block total while contributing in every category except steals. He remains one of the more underrated defensive wings in the league, as well as a highly capable and well-rounded player on the offensive end. With Ricky Rubio (hamstring) questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets, Ingles could be in line for increased offensive usage.