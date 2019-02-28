Jazz's Joe Ingles: Well-rounded line in win
Ingles produced 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and three blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 win over the Clippers.
Ingles finished with a career high block total while contributing in every category except steals. He remains one of the more underrated defensive wings in the league, as well as a highly capable and well-rounded player on the offensive end. With Ricky Rubio (hamstring) questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets, Ingles could be in line for increased offensive usage.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Hot from distance in loss•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Non-existent in loss to Warriors•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Matches career high in assists•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 19 points Friday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Well-balanced contributions in defeat•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...