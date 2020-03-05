Jazz's Joe Ingles: Well-rounded line versus Knicks
Ingles turned in eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 win over the Knicks.
Ingles continues to come off the bench but was one of four Jazz players to earn 30-plus minutes in this one. He has combined for 20 assists across the last three games, and regardless of his role Ingles has proven himself to be a versatile and well-rounded contributor as well as one of Utah's key cogs on both ends.
