Jazz's Joe Ingles: Will play Thursday
Ingles (knee) will play Thursday against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Ingles has been dealing with a knee contusion, but will take the court Thursday. He is averaging 33 minutes per game over the past five contests, but could see a slight dip in minutes if his knee becomes an issue.
