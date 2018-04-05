Jazz's Joe Ingles: Will play Thursday

Ingles (knee) will play Thursday against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Ingles has been dealing with a knee contusion, but will take the court Thursday. He is averaging 33 minutes per game over the past five contests, but could see a slight dip in minutes if his knee becomes an issue.

