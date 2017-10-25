Jazz's Joe Ingles: Will play vs. Clippers

Ingles (illness) is set to start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Although Ingles is not 100 percent, the expectation all along was that he was feeling well enough to take the court. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready to take on his usual workload in the contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories