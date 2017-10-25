Jazz's Joe Ingles: Will play vs. Clippers
Ingles (illness) is set to start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Although Ingles is not 100 percent, the expectation all along was that he was feeling well enough to take the court. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready to take on his usual workload in the contest.
