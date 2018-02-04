Play

Jazz's Joe Johnson: Available Monday

Johnson (rest) will be available for Monday's game against the Pelicans, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Johnson was given the night off to rest Saturday after playing in 23 consecutive games. Even with both Rodney Hood (lower leg) and Donovan Mitchell (illness) carrying injury tags into Monday's game, Johnson still seems to be in store for his usual limited role off the bench.

