Jazz's Joe Johnson: Available Monday
Johnson (rest) will be available for Monday's game against the Pelicans, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Johnson was given the night off to rest Saturday after playing in 23 consecutive games. Even with both Rodney Hood (lower leg) and Donovan Mitchell (illness) carrying injury tags into Monday's game, Johnson still seems to be in store for his usual limited role off the bench.
More News
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.