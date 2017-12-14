Jazz's Joe Johnson: Available to play Friday

Johnson (wrist) is available to play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Johnson has missed the last 21 games due to a right wrist sprain, and he'll finally make his return Sunday in Boston. Johnson will likely have some limitations placed on him, although what those will exactly be likely won't be determined till after shootaround Sunday morning. For now, Johnson's return could eat into minutes off Rodney Hood and Alec Burks off the bench, but his fit in the rotation will become more clear once he is given a full dose of minutes.