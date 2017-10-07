Jazz's Joe Johnson: Contributes 11 points Friday

Johnson totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason win over the Suns.

Johnson had been rested on Wednesday versus Maccabi Haifa but was back to a full minutes load Friday. He was able to parlay the opportunity into better production than in the preseason opener last Monday, when he'd managed just two points, two rebounds and two assists over 14 minutes. The 17-year veteran's minutes are likely to be carefully managed during the preseason in anticipation of what are currently projected to be backup shooting guard and small forward responsibilities. Despite the anticipated second-unit role, Johnson should see appreciable playing time, and his scoring proficiency will be especially valued in the Jazz's first season without the services of Gordon Hayward.