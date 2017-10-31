Jazz's Joe Johnson: Doesn't practice Tuesday due to wrist sprain
Johnson did not participate during Tuesday's practice due to a right wrist sprain, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Johnson is seeing a significant 19.1 minutes per game for the Jazz through seven games this season and should tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers. As a result, if he's ultimately is held out, Thabo Sefolosha, Alec Burks and Donovan Mitchell could all be candidates to see additional run.
