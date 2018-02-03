Jazz's Joe Johnson: Leads bench in scoring Friday
Johnson pitched in 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Friday's 129-97 win over the Suns.
A second straight strong shooting night led to Johnson's third double-digit scoring effort of the last seven games. The veteran has encouragingly seen 20 minutes or more in 10 of his last 11 contests. He's posted at least a 50.0 percent success rate from the field in eight of his last 12 games as well, and his ability to get hot from the field on any given night gives him some decent fantasy upside in very deep formats.
