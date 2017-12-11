Jazz's Joe Johnson: Limited in Monday's practice
Johnson (wrist) participated in the non-contact portions of Monday's practice, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
This is the first encouraging sign from Johnson since he was diagnosed with tendon instability in his right wrist, as it's the first report of him practicing since he was sidelined on Oct. 31. Given that it's still non-contact, it seems safe to say that Johnson won't return for Tuesday's game in Chicago, but it looks like the veteran swingman is close to being back to full health.
