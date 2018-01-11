Jazz's Joe Johnson: Nice all-around game Wednesday
Johnson recorded 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 33 minutes during a 107-104 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.
Johnson had a nice all-around game in the win as he received a season-high 33 minutes. The three three-pointers made and three steals also both marked season highs. Johnson likely picked up some extra minutes due to the absence of Derrick Favors (ankle).
