Jazz's Joe Johnson: Nice all-around game Wednesday

Johnson recorded 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 33 minutes during a 107-104 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Johnson had a nice all-around game in the win as he received a season-high 33 minutes. The three three-pointers made and three steals also both marked season highs. Johnson likely picked up some extra minutes due to the absence of Derrick Favors (ankle).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories