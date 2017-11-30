Jazz's Joe Johnson: Out another two weeks

Johnson (wrist) will be sidelined for another two weeks before being reevaluated.

Johnson has been sidelined since Oct. 31 with tendon instability in his right wrist. After re-consulting with a hand special Tuesday, it was again deemed that, while he's showing progress in his recovery, he will need another two weeks of rehab before a potential return. This will keep Johnson out for another six games, with the hope of him being cleared for a Dec. 13 matchup against the Bulls following his next evaluation.