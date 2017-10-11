Jazz's Joe Johnson: Productive off bench again Tuesday
Johnson managed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason win over the Lakers.
Johnson bounced back from a four-point outing versus the Suns on Monday night to put together his second double-digit scoring effort of preseason. Considering Joe Ingles' struggles during the exhibition slate, it's conceivable that head coach Quin Snyder could opt to move Johnson up to the starting two-guard or small forward role, with Rodney Hood (neck) handling whichever of the two spots Johnson doesn't slot into.
