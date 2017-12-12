Jazz's Joe Johnson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Bulls
Johnson (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Johnson has missed the past 20 games while nursing a right wrist sprain. But, he went through limited portions of Monday's practice, which is the first encouraging news we've heard about the veteran since the injury. As a result, he's being considered questionable for Wednesday's contest, though may now have a hard time finding a role considering the emergence of Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks in his absence. Prior to getting hurt, he was seeing 19.1 minutes per contest. More information on his status should be available following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
