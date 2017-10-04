Jazz's Joe Johnson: Resting Wednesday

Johnson will be rested for Wednesday's game against Maccabi Haifa, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Johnson and Rodney Hood are both sitting out Wednesday's contest for rest, leaving the Jazz a little thin at a couple of positions. With both players out, look for Joe Ingles and Thabo Sefolosha to get some extra minutes, while Alec Burks and Dante Exum could also see some increased run. He should be back in action for Friday's exhibition game against Phoenix.