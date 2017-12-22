Jazz's Joe Johnson: Returns to bench Thursday
Johnson will come off the bench for Thursday's contest against the Spurs, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Jazz will opt to start Jonas Jerebko over Johnson for Thursday's game. That said, with Donovan Mitchell (toe) and Rudy Gobert (knee) still out, Johnson should see significant run.
