Jazz's Joe Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday
Johnson (wrist) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Bulls, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Johnson will miss his 21st consecutive game Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from a right wrist sprain. There was some hope he would be available, but he's still apparently experiencing too much discomfort to see the floor.
