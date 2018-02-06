Jazz's Joe Johnson: Scores two points in Monday's win

Johnson supplied two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 16 minutes during Monday's 133-109 win over the Pelicans.

Johnson returned to the lineup after receiving Saturday's matchup off for rest purposes. The veteran forward has been mentioned in the rumor mill heading into the trade deadline, with a potential buyout also on the table. Nevertheless, the Jazz are on a six-game winning streak, so perhaps Johnson can be convinced to stick around as the team tries to make a playoff push.