Jazz's Joe Johnson: Scores two points in Monday's win
Johnson supplied two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 16 minutes during Monday's 133-109 win over the Pelicans.
Johnson returned to the lineup after receiving Saturday's matchup off for rest purposes. The veteran forward has been mentioned in the rumor mill heading into the trade deadline, with a potential buyout also on the table. Nevertheless, the Jazz are on a six-game winning streak, so perhaps Johnson can be convinced to stick around as the team tries to make a playoff push.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...