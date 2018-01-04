Jazz's Joe Johnson: Season-high scoring total off bench
Johnson registered 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Pelicans.
The veteran's scoring total was his best of the season, and the fact that he was able to log his second-highest amount of minutes on the campaign certainly appeared to play a part in the boost in production. Johnson has been seeing steady playing time since returning from a long layoff due to a wrist injury on Dec. 15, but Wednesday marked only the third time during that span that he posted a double-digit point total. The 36-year-old should continue serving as a source of offense on the second unit, and his ability to make serviceable contributions in scoring, rebounding and assists gives him some viability in deeper formats.
