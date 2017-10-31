Jazz's Joe Johnson: To be reevaluated in two weeks
Johnson is dealing with tendon instability in his right wrist and will be reevaluated in two weeks.
Johnson was held out of Tuesday's practice with what was originally believed to be a right wrist sprain, but a subsequent MRI revealed that he's dealing with tendon instability. That will keep Johnson out at least two weeks, which is when he'll be reevaluated to determine if he needs to miss more time. Johnson, who's averaged 19.1 minutes so far this season, should have his playing time doled out in some fashion to the likes of Thabo Sefolosha, Alec Burks and Donovan Mitchell. If that two-week timetable holds true, Johnson would be looking at a potential return for an Oct. 15 matchup against the Knicks.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Doesn't practice Tuesday due to wrist sprain•
-
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Productive off bench again Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Contributes 11 points Friday•
-
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Resting Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Moved back to bench for Game 3•
-
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Modest output in Game 2 loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...