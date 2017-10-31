Jazz's Joe Johnson: To be reevaluated in two weeks

Johnson is dealing with tendon instability in his right wrist and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Johnson was held out of Tuesday's practice with what was originally believed to be a right wrist sprain, but a subsequent MRI revealed that he's dealing with tendon instability. That will keep Johnson out at least two weeks, which is when he'll be reevaluated to determine if he needs to miss more time. Johnson, who's averaged 19.1 minutes so far this season, should have his playing time doled out in some fashion to the likes of Thabo Sefolosha, Alec Burks and Donovan Mitchell. If that two-week timetable holds true, Johnson would be looking at a potential return for an Oct. 15 matchup against the Knicks.