Jazz's Joe Johnson: Will be game-time call Wednesday

Johnson (wrist) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Johnson has been sidelined for the past 20 games while recovering from a right wrist sprain. He was questionable heading into Wednesday, which hasn't changed following the team's morning shootaround. Even when he does return, he'll likely continue to have a minimal role in the team's gameplan, considering the emergence of both Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks in his absence. As a result, he could end up playing more reserve minutes behind starting power forward Derrick Favors to help provide floor spacing at the position.

