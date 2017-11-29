Jazz's Joe Johnson: Will remain out Thursday

Johnson (wrist) will remain sidelined for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

On Nov. 14 it was reported that Johnson was expected to be reevaluated in two weeks, though it has now surpassed that original timetable. The Jazz haven't provided any sort of detailed update, though he'll sit out Thursday's game for sure and can be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward.