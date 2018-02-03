Play

Jazz's Joe Johnson: Will rest Saturday

Johnson will sit out Saturday's game against the Spurs for rest purposes, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Johnson will get the second night of a back-to-back set off. Rodney Hood (lower leg) is listed as probable to return Saturday, but it is unclear if he would be allowed to see heavy minutes coming off a six-game absence. Thus, Joe Ingles could be the prime beneficiary of Johnson's absence.

