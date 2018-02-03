Jazz's Joe Johnson: Will rest Saturday
Johnson will sit out Saturday's game against the Spurs for rest purposes, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Johnson will get the second night of a back-to-back set off. Rodney Hood (lower leg) is listed as probable to return Saturday, but it is unclear if he would be allowed to see heavy minutes coming off a six-game absence. Thus, Joe Ingles could be the prime beneficiary of Johnson's absence.
More News
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.