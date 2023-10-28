Collins recorded 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one block over 34 minutes during Friday's 120-118 win over the Clippers.

Collins has looked pretty comfortable to begin his tenure with the Jazz, delivering double-doubles in two straight games to open the campaign. The 26-year-old has only averaged a double-double over a full season once before in 2019-20, seeing his rebounding numbers plummet after Atlanta added Clint Capela to its frontcourt, but so far Collins hasn't had the same issues while working alongside Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen.