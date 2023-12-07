Collins closed with 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and eight rebounds over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 147-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Collins was held to a season-low 23 minutes of playing time during Wednesday's blowout loss, and he fell just short of the double-double mark again. He's been held without double-doubles in six consecutive appearances but has still been relatively productive during that time, averaging 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game. The 26-year-old can put things together in any given game, but he's been held below 30 minutes of playing time in five of his last six outings. It's unclear whether this slight downturn in minutes will continue, but Collins still has decent upside potential when he has enough time on the court.