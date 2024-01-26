Collins produced 22 points (11-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 win over Washington.

The points and boards were both season highs for Collins, while the double-double was his 12th of the campaign, topping his total from 2022-23 in 29 fewer games. The 26-year-old big hasn't been able to maintain much momentum in his first season with Utah though, and through 13 games in January, he's averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 threes while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor.