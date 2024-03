Collins accumulated 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and six blocks over 35 minutes during Monday's 127-115 win over the Wizards.

The six rejections were a career high for Collins, while the double-double was his 20th of the season, and sixth in 13 games since the beginning of February. Over the last month-plus, the former Hawk is averaging 15.5 points, 10.7 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 threes while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor.