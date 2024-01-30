Collins provided 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Monday's 147-114 loss to the Nets.

Collins was efficient from the field and posted a solid stat line across the board, ending three rebounds shy of a double-double and hitting double-digit points for the fourth consecutive contest. Collins has become a consistent offensive force for the Jazz, scoring in double digits in all but two games in January and averaging 15.3 points per game in that span.