Collins (illness) played 20 minutes off the bench in Monday's 125-108 win over the Nets, finishing with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one block.

Making his return from four-game absence due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Collins was eased back into the mix in a bench role after he had started in each of his first 22 appearances of the season. Collins should eventually usurp Simone Fontecchio from a starting role at forward alongside Lauri Markkanen, but the Jazz could deploy Collins off the bench for another game or two to allow him to ramp back up and regain conditioning.