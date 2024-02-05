Collins amassed 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 victory over Milwaukee.

Collins was one of two Jazz players with a double-double in the win, and it was the big man's fourth double-double over his past six games. It's been a bit of an up-and-down campaign for Collins, but he's providing consistent production as a scorer and rebounder right now while settling in at around 30 minutes in most contests. Though Collins didn't block any shots Sunday, he's been pretty good in that area lately as well, swatting multiple shots in four of his past seven games.