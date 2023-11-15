Collins finished Tuesday's 115-99 victory over the Trail Blazers with 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 32 minutes.

Collins has been a consistent threat for the Jazz after putting up double-digit scoring numbers in each of his appearances so far, though it must be noted that he has surpassed the 15-point tally just three times across his 11 contests. Collins is finding the consistency he didn't have during his Atlanta days, though an uptick in his scoring would certainly boost a fantasy profile that is also averaging a solid 8.2 rebounds per contest.