Collins registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 130-114 loss to the Kings.

After being involved in trade rumors for years, Collins was acquired by the Jazz in June to pair next to All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen. He had a strong showing in his Utah debut when he led the team and rebounds and scored the third-most points behind Jordan Clarkson (24 points) and Markkanen (19). He'll look to help the Jazz get their first win of the year Friday when they face the Clippers at home.